Kaskaskia College has announced that Mulberry Grove High School student Ashley Jenner will receive a Board of Trustee Scholarship to attend Kaskaskia College for the 2018-19 school year. The award provides the student with full tuition for up to two years.

Ashley is the daughter of Tricia Jenner and James Jenner of Greenville. She plans to study Dental Assisting and obtain an Associate’s Degree.