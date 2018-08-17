MG Teacher Receives Classroom Grant

Eight teachers from throughout Central and Southern Illinois, including one from Mulberry Grove, have been awarded a series of classroom grants totaling $2,500 from the Illinois Schools Energy Management Group (ISEM).

Jaclyn Nelson of Mulberry Grove Elementary School will receive $200 to help teachers pay for innovative classroom initiatives.

The ISEM Teacher Grants will fund items and ideas such as helping young students with their ability to read and spell along with phonological awareness skills, Chromebooks, robotic kits that operate on solar power, graphing calculators and computer software to aid in improving writing skills.

Terry Milt, retired Superintendent of Johnson City Schools and Coordinator of the ISEM Group, says these Teacher Grants are very important to teachers. “Everyone knows that teachers often spend their own money to support their learning activities in the classroom. Teachers are very frugal spenders and know how to stretch a dollar. $200 or $500 grants go a long, long way in helping a teacher purchase items for their classrooms.” Milt added “ISEM is dedicated to helping those teachers whose school districts are part of our vast energy buying group.”

Initially, ISEM announced they would be awarding three $500 Teacher Grants. Due to the overwhelming number of applications received, ISEM’s managing entity – Affordable Gas + Electric (AGE), decided to add five $200 grants to the original three grants, thus nearly doubling the dollars contributed to the overall grant total.

Illinois Schools Energy Management Group (ISEM) is an electricity and natural gas management group for Illinois schools. The group provides procurement of electricity and natural gas supply, energy efficiency audits and advice and coordination of new technologies such as solar. Visit https://www.isemgroup.org/ to learn more.