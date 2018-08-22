More From Greenville City Council

During the August meeting of the Greenville City Council, additional work in this year’s street program, was approved.

City Manager Dave Willey reported a project walk-through was performed and it was discovered more curb work, and a drain line had to be addressed. Three full depth patches are also needed on Killarney Drive.

The cost for this work, to be completed by Rooters Asphalt, is $36,280.

The council also passed a motion to make pump repairs at the water plant.

Two intake pumps with deteriorating bearings need attention.

Cardinal Pump of St. Louis is doing the repairs for $7,437.