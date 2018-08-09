Mulberry Grove Village Board Hears Casey’s Update

The Mulberry Grove Village Board met Wednesday this month due to activities at the Bond County Fair. Village Mayor Candy Widger updated the board on the new Casey’s store. Construction is on schedule and the store is still slated for a VIP opening Thursday, August 23 with the store open for business Friday, August 24.

Board members are planning to replace the roof of the village hall but probably not until spring. Details concerning the type of roof, contractor, and scheduling are referred to the Building and Grounds Committee so work will already be scheduled when weather is fit in the spring.

Two representatives from the water meter company “Midwest Meter” presented information about “remote read meters” read just by driving by or “cellular read meters” which send data through the internet. The board is still working on a grant to pay for updating water lines and meters in the village.

The fiscal year 2019 budget was approved unanimously.

The Mulberry Grove Homecoming is Saturday, August 11. The parade starts at 4:00 p.m. and Taylor and Seventh Streets will be closed from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. Parade line-up is on Market Street.