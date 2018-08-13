HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland will host an introductory meeting of their new Breast Cancer Support Group on Thursday, August 16 at 6pm in the hospital’s Sullivan Room. Light appetizers and refreshments will be provided.

Following the introductory meeting, the group will meet each month on the first Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Sullivan Room, unless otherwise noted. Upcoming dates and topics include:

September 5: Importance of Exercise after Diagnosis

Presented by St. Joseph’s Rehab Department on the Oncology Wellness Program

October 3: “Pink” Painting Party

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Please pre-register in advance to reserve your spot (618) 651-2885

November 7: Don’t Let Cancer Spoil your Thanksgiving

Nutrition tips for the Holidays presented by St. Joseph’s Dietician, Brooke Lipe

*This session will start at 5:30 p.m.

December 12: Coping with Holiday Stress when you have Cancer

Tips presented by pastoral care & Deb Elledge, RN Nurse Navigator

*This session will take place on the 2nd Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Frisse Room at the hospital

For questions or more information, please contact Deb Elledge, RN Nurse Navigator at (618) 651-2885 or debbie.elledge@hshs.org.

To learn more about HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, visit stjosephshighland.org. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, and HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville.