New Manager Of Alumni & Church Relations At GU

Greenville University has appointed Cyndi Oglesby as manager of alumni and church relations.

Since 2015, Oglesby has provided administrative support in alumni, development and international affairs for the university.

She will now focus on building relationships with university constituents, working out of the Watson and Bonnie Tidball Alumni House and Welcome Center. Oglesby will also travel to meet alumni and engage churches.

A 1985 graduate of the university, Oglesby is the daughter of former G.U. President Robert “Ish” and Joanna Smith.