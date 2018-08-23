New Mulberry Grove Casey’s Store Open For Business

The long-awaited opening day of the new Casey’s Convenience Store in Mulberry Grove is here.

The store, which measures 40’ x 100’ is one of the larger models built by the company, and will be open for business Friday, August 24, at the intersection of Rt. 40 and the Mulberry Grove Road.

A ribbon cutting is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Friday and initial store hours will be 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

A Grand Opening is scheduled for Friday, September 14.

The Mulberry Grove store includes a new addition for the company; tables and chairs where customers may gather and visit.

The phone number of the store is 326-7003.