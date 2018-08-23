New Year For Greenville University

Greenville University will officially begin its second year as a university on Monday, August 27 when students begin classes for the 2018-19 term.

On that same day at 9:30 a.m., Professor Jeff Barker, a graduate of G.U., will be the featured speaker for the convocation ceremony at Whitlock Music Center.

Barker was the 2006 Iowa Professor of the Year, has written over 50 plays, and is a scholar of the interplay of story and worship. He wrote his first play while a student at Greenville.

Barker is chairman of the Theatre Department at Northwestern College in Iowa.