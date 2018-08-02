Next Year’s Heritage Days

The annual Farm Heritage Days event was successfully held last weekend at the American Farm Heritage Museum grounds.

Organizers are already planning for the 2019 show.

Museum President Brent Adkins said some arrangements, including securing two tractor pull sleds, have already been made. He told us the featured tractor for next year is IH. He also said the Pet Milk machine will be onsite by the next Heritage Days event.

Click below to hear more:

The Pet Milk steam engine was salvaged and saved in the 1980s by the late Ben Winter of Altamont, and it has been on display at his museum. The American Farm Heritage Museum purchased the large engine and has been preparing to move it back to Greenville.

The engine was installed in the Pet Milk factory in the early 1900s and provided electric power for plant operations into the 1950s.