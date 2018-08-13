Outdoor Organizations Sponsor Youth Day

Local organizations and volunteers helped put on an event for youth to get acquainted with the outdoors and conservation Saturday at Patriot’s Park in Greenville.

Activities included a 3-D archery range, duck calling basics and waterfowl decoy set-up, learning various wildlife sounds, turkey decoy set-up and calling. The Greenville High School and Greenville University bass fishing teams were on hand to teach youth about bass fishing. Wrapping the events up was a K-9 presentation provided by the Bond County & Clinton County Sheriff’s Departments. A grilled lunch was provided to all in attendance at this free event.

Event sponsors included Little Bluestem Chapter of Quail Forever, Shoal Creek Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited, River City Bowhunters, Bond County Wild Turkey Chapter-National Wild Turkey Federation, Bond County Soil and Water District, Greenville University and Greenville IHSA Bass Fishing Team and Tree House of Dow, IL. Donnewald Distributors provided beverages and Greenville Dairy Queen provided dilly bars for all in attendance.