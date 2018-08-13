Outdoor Organizations Sponsor Youth Day

By
WGEL
-
Jeff Wurtz, Kirby Knackstedt and Hunter Roller teaching youth archery skills. (Shoal Creek Whitetails Unlimited and River City Bowhunters)

Local organizations and volunteers helped put on an event for youth to get acquainted with the outdoors and conservation Saturday at Patriot’s Park in Greenville.

Activities included a 3-D archery range, duck calling basics and waterfowl decoy set-up, learning various wildlife sounds, turkey decoy set-up and calling. The Greenville High School and Greenville University bass fishing teams were on hand to teach youth about bass fishing. Wrapping the events up was a K-9 presentation provided by the Bond County & Clinton County Sheriff’s Departments. A grilled lunch was provided to all in attendance at this free event.

Other volunteers who helped with the free grilled meal L-R Kris Kirham, Steve Langheim, Hal Langham and Denny Kirkham. Not pictured is Gary Laurent and Greg Zykan.
Volunteers Shaun Self and Bo Melton teaching youth about waterfowl hunting.
Doug Battoe teaching youth about turkey hunting. Not pictured is Larry Wall. (Shoal Creek National Wild Turkey Federation).
Deputy Alberternst from Clinton County Sheriff’s Department getting chased by Bond County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Muki.
Greenville University and Greenville IHSA Bass Fishing Teams. Volunteers L-R
Shane Cambell, Jim Brissenden, Jared Marshall, Ricky Huge and Cole Miller. Not pictured is Head Coach Anthony Macon and Jonathon Joiner.
Agriculture in the Classroom trailer. Volunteer was Rachel Zimmerman.
Marcie Nagle, volunteer for Treehouse with an opossum.
L-R Bond County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicoson with his dog Muki, Bond County Sheriff’s Sergeant Hill, and Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputy Alberternst with his dog Cobus.
3-D archery targets

Event sponsors included Little Bluestem Chapter of Quail Forever, Shoal Creek Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited, River City Bowhunters, Bond County Wild Turkey Chapter-National Wild Turkey Federation, Bond County Soil and Water District, Greenville University and Greenville IHSA Bass Fishing Team and Tree House of Dow, IL. Donnewald Distributors provided beverages and Greenville Dairy Queen provided dilly bars for all in attendance.

