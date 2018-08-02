Panama Post Office Re-Opening

The Panama Post Office will re-open for regular business Saturday, August 4.

Customers may continue to pick up mail at the Sorento Post Office until 10:00 p.m. August 3. The postal service will transfer remaining mail to the Panama office for pickup Saturday, August 4, at 10:00 a.m.

Please return Sorento Post Office Box keys to the Sorento office or the Panama office.

Hours at the Panama office are Monday – Friday, 12:45 – 4:45 p.m. and Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. The lobby will open at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 4 and remain open 24 hours a day thereafter.

For more information, call Lisa at 664-0145.