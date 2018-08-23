Park And Play Sunday At FCC

The Greenville First Christian Church is sponsoring an event Sunday for everyone in the community.

Park and Play will be at the church parking lot and Jaycee Park from 3 to 8 p.m.

Church Pastor Tyson Graber said the community is invited. There will be live music, bounce houses and other activities for the kids, a dunk tank, dinner and snacks, and more. The event is free.

The dunk tank is a fundraiser for the Food For Kidz program.

All other activities are free. Wes Pourchot is cooking for the five o’clock dinner.

Local talent will perform at 6 p.m. and Red Letter Quartet will sing at 6:45.

There will be games, a water slide and bounce houses for kids.

A bakeoff will be held. Entries in the cakes, pies, cookies and miscellaneous divisions must be submitted by 4 p.m.