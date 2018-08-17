Pink Bowl Football Game September 7

The annual Pink Bowl football game between the Greenville Comets and Vandalia Vandals will be held September 7 in Greenville.

Angie Tovar, executive assistant at HSHS holy Family Hospital, said this is the 7th annual event, designed to promote breast cancer awareness. T-shirts will be sold at the event and hoodies can be ordered in advance.

A trophy presentation will be held at the conclusion of the game and the hospital will hand out mini Frisbees.

All pre-orders of hoodies and t-shirts must be done through a student as they will only be delivered to the schools. Payment is required at the time of the order. All pre-orders must be submitted by August 24.

Some t-shirts will be available at the game. For more information, call Angie at 618-690-3410.

Proceeds will be presented to the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation.

Carol Dodson, chief nursing officer at the hospital, said the Pink Bowl is a way for everyone to become part of the awareness effort.

Once again, the Pink Bowl is at 7 p.m. on September 7 at Greenville High School.