Greenville Police responded to an accident this morning at 12:18, on Interstate 70 in the westbound lanes at the 41 mile marker. According to information from the police department, a prisoner van hit a concrete barrier causing air bags to deploy. Ambulances from Greenville, Pocahontas, Vandalia, and Highland responded and seven inmates and one correctional officer were taken to HSHS Holy Family Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.