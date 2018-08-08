Red Cross Urgently Needs Blood Donations Before Summer Ends

As summer winds down, the American Red Cross urges individuals to give blood and platelets now and help end an emergency summer blood shortage that began last month.

A critical need remains as many regular donors delay giving to take final summer vacations and prepare for school to start. To ensure livesaving treatments remain available for patients in the coming weeks, donations are needed now, especially type O.

Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Those who donated blood earlier this summer may be eligible to give again. Blood can be safely given every 56 days, and Power Red donations can be given every 16 weeks.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 16-31

Bond

Greenville

8/17/2018: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Greenville Community, 1110 E Harris Ave

_______________

Clinton

Albers

8/21/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Jaycees Building, 301 Jaycee Drive

Breese

8/23/2018: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., St Rose School, 18004 St Rose Road

Germantown

8/28/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1105 Sycamore

Keyesport

8/31/2018: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Legion, 1021 Mulberry St.

Trenton

8/21/2018: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., West Gate Baptist Church, 843 West Broadway

_______________

Fayette

Vandalia

8/22/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Fayette County Hospital, 650 West Taylor

_______________

Madison

Alton

8/28/2018: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., YWCA, 304 East 3rd Street

Collinsville

8/21/2018: 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Columbus Plaza, 1 Columbus Plaza

8/24/2018: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Revive, 1105 West Beltline Road

8/29/2018: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E Church St

Cottage Hills

8/24/2018: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., VFW Memorial Post 7678, 121 S. Williams

East Alton

8/21/2018: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1001 3rd Street

Edwardsville

8/16/2018: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., GC Cuisine and Crystal Gardens, 1230 University Dr.

8/23/2018: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., HeplerBroom Law Firm, 130 North Main St.

8/27/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Rosewood Care Center, 6277 Center Grove Rd.

8/29/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Morris University Center, 30 Hairpin Drive

8/30/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, 30 Hairpin Dr., Campus Box 1168

Highland

8/20/2018: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Lane

Marine

8/27/2018: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Marine United Church of Christ, 111 N. Center

Maryville

8/29/2018: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., First National Bank, 2623 North Center St, PO Box 459

Roxana

8/22/2018: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 500 N. Central