Red Cross Urgently Needs Blood Donations Before Summer Ends

As summer winds down, the American Red Cross urges individuals to give blood and platelets now and help end an emergency summer blood shortage that began last month.
A critical need remains as many regular donors delay giving to take final summer vacations and prepare for school to start. To ensure livesaving treatments remain available for patients in the coming weeks, donations are needed now, especially type O.
Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Those who donated blood earlier this summer may be eligible to give again. Blood can be safely given every 56 days, and Power Red donations can be given every 16 weeks.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 16-31
Bond
Greenville
8/17/2018: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Greenville Community, 1110 E Harris Ave
_______________
Clinton
Albers
8/21/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Jaycees Building, 301 Jaycee Drive
Breese
8/23/2018: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., St Rose School, 18004 St Rose Road
Germantown
8/28/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1105 Sycamore
Keyesport
8/31/2018: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Legion, 1021 Mulberry St.
Trenton
8/21/2018: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., West Gate Baptist Church, 843 West Broadway
_______________
Fayette
Vandalia
8/22/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Fayette County Hospital, 650 West Taylor
_______________
Madison
Alton
8/28/2018: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., YWCA, 304 East 3rd Street
Collinsville
8/21/2018: 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Columbus Plaza, 1 Columbus Plaza
8/24/2018: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Revive, 1105 West Beltline Road
8/29/2018: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E Church St
Cottage Hills
8/24/2018: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., VFW Memorial Post 7678, 121 S. Williams
East Alton
8/21/2018: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1001 3rd Street
Edwardsville
8/16/2018: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., GC Cuisine and Crystal Gardens, 1230 University Dr.
8/23/2018: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., HeplerBroom Law Firm, 130 North Main St.
8/27/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Rosewood Care Center, 6277 Center Grove Rd.
8/29/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Morris University Center, 30 Hairpin Drive
8/30/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, 30 Hairpin Dr., Campus Box 1168
Highland
8/20/2018: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Lane
Marine
8/27/2018: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Marine United Church of Christ, 111 N. Center
Maryville
8/29/2018: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., First National Bank, 2623 North Center St, PO Box 459
Roxana
8/22/2018: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 500 N. Central