Remembering Greenville Supporter Lucille Ireland

Greenville lost one of its biggest supporters recently with the passing of Lucille Ireland at the age of 95.

Through her many years of work in the Greenville Women’s Club, Lucille strove to make the city shine, especially the downtown area.

Cathie Wiedenhoeft worked many years in the club with Lucille and commented on Ireland’s impact on the community. She said it would be hard to imagine what Greenville would look like without Lucille. She said the courthouse square would, in particular, be very different.

Wiedenhoeft said Lucille worked on many projects, but liked being behind the scenes and was happy to see others get the recognition.

She said Lucille’s enthusiasm for Greenville was contagious to others. Lucille recruited people to be involved and was good at publicizing events and community needs. She said her efforts made people proud of Greenville.

Current club member and former president Gayle Wise said Lucille played a pivotal role in the club for many years, and because of her drive and vision, downtown Greenville is beautiful.

Wise added that when visitors comment on the courthouse Christmas lights or countless other beautification efforts, we have Lucille to thank.