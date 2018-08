A truck trailer rolled over at the intersection of Franklin and 12th streets in Carlyle at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the Carlyle Police Department, Douglas McTall of Irvington was driving the truck, owned by XPO Logistics of Salem. He was southbound on 12th Street, and attempted a left turn onto Franklin Street, when the load inside the tandem box trailer shifted and the trailer overturned.

The trailer was towed from the scene and the driver was not injured.