Shannon Tesio Earns Fellowship Designation

HSHS Holy Family Hospital has announced that Shannon Tesio, FHFMA, CPA, recently became a Fellow of the Healthcare Financial Management Association (FHFMA).

To be awarded the FHFMA distinction, applicants must be credentialed as a Certified Healthcare Financial Professional (CHFP); be an HFMA member for at least five years; complete a bachelor’s degree or 120 semester hours from an accredited college or university; and volunteer in HFMA or the healthcare industry. More than 1,700 HFMA members nationwide have achieved this accomplishment in the organization’s 68-year history.

Tesio is the Director of Finance at HSHS Holy Family. She is a licensed Certified Public Accountant and has served as a board member, Secretary and Program Chair/Vice President for the Southern Illinois Chapter of HFMA. Tesio received her Master’s Degree in Business Administration from McKendree University in 2017.

“We are proud of Shannon and her accomplishments, said Brian Nall, President and CEO of HSHS Holy Family Hospital. She is a very dedicated and hardworking individual, and we are very blessed to have her as our Director of Finance.”

HSHS Holy Family Hospital is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital in Breese, and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital in Highland.