Special Days At Greenville Library

The Greenville Public Library continues to commemorate special days to entice residents to visit and check out materials.

Jo Keillor, library director, said Thursday, August 30 is National Marshmallow Toasting Day. Patrons will receive a bookmark that smells like toasted marshmallows and may enter to win a special flashlight.

Upcoming events in September include National Chocolate Milkshake Day on September 12, National Cheeseburger Day on September 18, and Johnny Appleseed Day on September 26.

Click below to hear more:

The library is open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. It is located at 414 West Main Street in Greenville.