The Greenville Public Library will commemorate two special days in early August.

Library Director Jo Keillor said Friday, August 3 is watermelon day and patrons can enter, no purchase necessary, to win a free watermelon. Thursday, August 9 is Book Lovers Day. The library will pick random patrons to receive free books.

The special days are held with hopes of increasing the use of the library by patrons.