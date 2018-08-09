St. Lawrence Celebrating 150 Years

St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Greenville was founded in 1868.

The church is celebrating its 150th anniversary Sunday with a special event.

Mike Wilhite, parish council chairman and co-chair of the celebration, said the day will start with mass in the family field behind the school house at 10

AM. A time capsule dedication will follow at 11 AM. Activities begin at noon with live music, games, free Bingo, and food. Outside of the food, all events are free. Local musicians will perform throughout the day. The event will conclude with a performance by The Thirsting, a well-known Catholic Christian rock band, at 6 PM. The stage will be set up on the road behind the school house by the family field.

Music and games begin at noon. Food and drinks will be available from noon to 5:30.

Those attending are urged to bring lawn chairs to enjoy the outdoor activities.