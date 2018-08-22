Suspect Allegedly Shoots At Illinois State Police

The Illinois State Police (ISP) is currently investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred throughout multiple jurisdictions during the early morning hours of August 21, 2018.

On August 21, 2018, at approximately 1:20 a.m., officers from the DuQuoin Police Department were investigating a reckless driving complaint. As officers were investigating the complaint, they were shot at multiple times. One officer returned fire, and a pursuit ensued. During the pursuit the suspect, later identified as Nathan C. Johnson, age 41 of Centralia, continued shooting at officers.

Pursuing officers lost sight of Johnson’s vehicle and it was later located on U.S. Route 51 in rural Washington County by officers with the Centralia and Wamac Police Departments. Johnson again fired at officers striking a Centralia police car. Johnson then drove to his residence and fled into a wooded area. After a short standoff, Johnson surrendered to officers and was taken into custody. There were no injuries reported during the entire incident.

Johnson is currently being held in the Washington County Jail on one count of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, a Class X Felony.

This is on ongoing investigation spanning multiple jurisdictions. Further charges against Johnson are anticipated but no further information is currently available.