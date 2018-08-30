Tax Deadline Approaching

Bond County property owners are reminded the deadline to pay the second installment of real estate taxes is Thursday September 6.

Payments are still being accepted at participating banks in the county, by mail and at the county treasurer’s office.

Treasurer Katie Weiss said September 6 is the final day banks will take payments. Mailed payments must be postmarked no later than September 6 to be considered on time.

After the deadline, payments will be accepted by mail or at the treasurer’s office in the County Office Annex in downtown Greenville. Weiss said there is a penalty of one and one-half percent per month, per installment, for late payments.

The first distribution of money has already been made to taxing districts. Treasurer Weiss said the next distribution should be around September 10.