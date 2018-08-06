Top Ag Donates To Area Food Banks

Top Ag Cooperative CEO Kevin Hartkemeyer had the pleasure of distributing $9,000 to area food banks this week.

The chosen recipients of $3,000 each were The Highland Area Christian Service Ministry in Highland, the Green Bean Food Pantry in Trenton and the Washington County Food Pantry in Irvington.

Top Ag normally serves 1,100 people a fried chicken dinner each August. But after our caterer retired this year, we reexamined that practice and chose to serve our communities this way instead this year. Top Ag along with its business partners CoBank and Land O’Lakes who provided matching grants of $1,000 each to each of the 3 organizations.

Top Ag and its 795 local area farmers owners are in the business of feeding the world each day and this is a further extension of that effort.