Tourism Committee Approves Three Requests

The Greenville Tourism Committee met last Thursday and approved three requests for tourism funds.

The committee favored giving $750 to each of the one day events of the Vine To Wine Half-Marathon and 5K Runs, the Greenville Airport Fly-In/Cruise-In Airstravaganza, and the Bond County Habitat For Humanity bringing in the Kelly Miller Circus.

The tourism funds will be used to promote the events.

The third annual Vine To Wine runs are Saturday, September 8. They are sponsored by The Family Vine and Bo Co Run Co.

The airport Airstravaganza, on Saturday, October 6, will be presented by the Greenville Airport Authority and the Greenville Pilots Association.

Habitat For Humanity is sponsoring the Kelly Miller Circus for the fourth year. The circus will set up on the Bond County Fairgrounds on Thursday, October 4 with performances at 5 and 7:30 p.m.

The city is currently without a tourism director. During the meeting, City Clerk Sue Ann Nelson said current city staff are handling tourism tasks.

The meeting was the first for newly-appointed member Justin Brunious. His term expires April 20, 2020.

The Tourism Committee is now complete with nine members.