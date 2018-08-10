Truck Fire On I-70

Smithboro firefighters responded to a semi truck on fire Friday at 1:20 PM in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near the 53 mile marker. Mulberry Grove fire personnel provided mutual aid. Crews were on the scene for about two hours.

The trailer was hauling numerous car parts and some lumber. The cause of the blaze is undetermined, but is believed to have started under the trailer around the axel on the right side.

Smithboro Fire Chief Bryant Briggs said the biggest obstacle facing fire personnel in this incident and many that occur on roadways is getting around and through traffic. Briggs reminds you when you see emergency light and hear sirens, move over to allow emergency crews to assist those in need.