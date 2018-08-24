Two Accidents, One Fatal, Close Area Roads

Two traffic accidents had some area roads closed Friday morning.

A 38 year old man from Utah was struck and killed on Rt. 40 about three miles west of Vandalia in Fayette County. Illinois State Police report that Paul Medina was walking eastbound in the eastbound lane of Rt. 40 early Friday morning when he was struck by a pickup truck, also heading eastbound.

The pickup was driven by 37 year old Nathaniel J. Hebenstreit, of Mulberry Grove.

The matter is being investigated by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, and the Illinois State Police.

Rt. 40 was closed for a portion of the morning due to the accident.

The other accident occurred at 6:37 AM. A Ford RV swerved into the guardrail near the 41 mile marker in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70. Illinois State Police handled that accident and the westbound lanes of the interstate were completely shut down for just over two hours. Traffic was routed off at the 45 mile marker onto Rt. 40 west. Officials say no one was injured in that crash.