Two Airlifted From Fayette County ATV Crash

Two people from St. Elmo were airlifted from the scene of an ATV crash just after 7:30 PM Saturday.

According to Illinois State Police, 49 year old Darrin L. Wright and his passenger, 49 year old Cheryl K. Wright, both of St. Elmo, were traveling northbound on an ATV on Fayette County Road 1700 East, about a tenth of a mile south of Fayette County Road 2660 North, 8 miles north of Brownstown.

A deer reportedly struck the front of the ATV causing it to leave the roadway, overturn on the edge of the road, and eject the driver and passenger.

The Wrights were transported by Air Evac helicopter to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.