Two Vehicle Accident North Of Brownstown Sends Three To Hospital

Three people were taken to hospitals following a two vehicle accident north of Brownstown Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Illinois State Police accident report, Joshua M. Lawrence, age 32, of St. Elmo, was eastbound on County Road 2000N, at 4:31 p.m., and allegedly failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection of County Road 1600E. The report says Lawrence pulled out in front of a southbound vehicle driven by Robert C. Stonecipher, age 66, of Brownstown. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.

A passenger in Lawrence’s vehicle, Edward E. Willis, age 53, of St. Elmo, was ejected from the vehicle and air lifted to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. Lawrence was air lifted to Barnes Hospital in St. Louis and Debra J. Stonecipher, age 68, a passenger in Stoncipher’s vehicle was taken to Fayette County Hospital. Robert Stonecipher was not injured.

Joshua Lawrence was cited for alleged failure to wear a seat belt, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and failure to yield at a stop intersection.

Edward Willis was cited for alleged failure to wear a seat belt.