Unit 2 Board Talks Insurance, Bond

The Bond County Unit 2 school board has renewed a health insurance program for employees.

The cost per employee is $619.56 per month, an increase of about $20 per month.

Unit 2 pays the health insurance premium and life insurance for all employees with vision and dental insurance covered by employees.

Superintendent Wes Olson praised the efforts of the district’s insurance committee for working with the Unit 2 administration and Cornerstone Insurance Group, an insurance consultant.

The district also contributes $136.48 per month per employee to the Health Savings Account.

In other action, the board renewed the district treasurer’s bond at a price of $2,022, approved the list of seven students to participate in cross country, and created a new account for the Class of 2022 and closed the Class of 2018 and music instrument rent and repair accounts. The balance in the music account will be placed in the Sorento Music account. The Pocahontas and Sorento schools share instrument rentals and now there will be just one account for income and expenditures.