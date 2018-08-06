Unit Two Back To School Events

Schools in Bond County Unit 2 are holding back-to-school events in the coming week.

The first one is at the Greenville Junior High School on Thursday, August 9 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Students will receive their schedules and can put items in their lockers.

The high school and Greenville Elementary School will conduct their back-to-school events on Tuesday, August 14.

The elementary school will be open from 5 to 6 p.m.

The freshman open house at the high school begins at 6 p.m. Freshman students will be able to meet their teachers, pick up their schedules, and find their lockers and classrooms.

On Wednesday, August 15, the Sorento and Pocahontas schools will have back-to-school nights from 5 to 6 p.m.

At all three elementary schools, students can meet their teachers and put school supplies in their desks.

Teachers report to schools on Wednesday, August 15 and the first day of classes for students is Thursday, August 16. On August 16 and 17, students at all centers will be dismissed at 2 p.m.