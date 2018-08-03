Unit Two Personnel Action

The Greenville Elementary School has a new fifth grade teacher.

At a special meeting of the Bond County Unit 2 school board Wednesday evening, Laci Hollenkamp was hired to teach fifth grade in the coming school year.

The position opened up when Kolin Dothager was transferred to the Greenville Junior High School as a social studies teacher. He taught fifth grade at GES for 12 years and has been a junior high track coach 13 years.

Dothager will fill the vacancy created when David Oestreich obtained positions in the Roxana School District.

Hollenkamp has been teaching in the Mulberry Grove District.

In other board action:

The resignation of Stacy Turner as a secretary at the high school was accepted.

Dave Stief was hired as a custodian at Greenville Junior High School.

Leaves of absence were granted to Lilibeth Clanton and Rick Clanton, custodians at the high school; Kelly Eller, teacher at GES; Diana Moore, food service employee at Pocahontas School, and Trish Huels, food service facility supervisor at the high school. After November 9, Hills will be on leave without pay for the remainder of the school year.