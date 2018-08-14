Unit Two Personnel Action

With the new school year upon us, the Bond County Unit 2 school board met in special session Monday afternoon to address personnel positions.

The resignation of Lyndsey Beckham as a high school English teacher was accepted.

Jennifer Blumberg from Marine was hired for the Greenville High English position.

Beckham has returned to the Mulberry Grove District to teach seventh and eighth grade history.

Other resignations accepted were from Laura Ganzer-Kapp as a Greenville Elementary School secretary, Melissa Thomason as a special education aide at GES, and Lori Williams as high school girls track coach.

Secretaries hired by the Unit 2 board were Margaret Reynolds at the high school and Cheyenne Elam at GES.

Heather Pruett was hired as an instructional leader in the pre-school program, Julie Lurkins was hired as a pre-school mental health consultant and Amy Robinson was approved as a family facilitator/parent educator.

They will each work 180 days.

Ryan Mueller was hired as the high school boys’ assistant soccer coach.

Volunteer coaches approved at the high school were Alison Hall for cross country and Keegan Nesch for boys’ soccer.