Unit Two Roof Work

Roof projects at Pocahontas School and Greenville High School are underway.

Mike Wilhite, Unit 2 facilities director, said new roofs have been placed on the Pocahontas gymnasium and stage. According to Wilhite, the remainder of the work should be done by the end of next week.

The high school project began this week, replacing roofs on the boys and girls locker rooms at the gym.

Wilhite said all of the work in Unit 2 should be completed in early September.

The district is using life-health safety funds to pay for the roofs. The contractor is Joiner Sheet Metal and Roofing of Highland.