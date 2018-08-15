Unit Two Tentative Budget On Display

The Bond County Unit 2 school board has placed the 2019 fiscal year tentative budget on display.

At a special meeting of the board Monday, Superintendent Wes Olson reported the proposed budget is balanced.

The superintendent made additional comments about the budget proposal, noting that FY17 payments came in FY18 and are now not what they used to be. He also pointed out that contractual obligations dictate that salary and benefits expenses went up.

A public hearing on the budget will be held September 17 at 6:45 p.m. when the board meets at Pocahontas School.