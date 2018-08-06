Warren Dempsey, age 82, formerly of Carlyle, passed away at the Bethalto Care Center in Bethalto, Illinois on Friday, August 3, 2018.

Mr. Dempsey was born on October 11, 1935 in Harrisburg, IL, to Robert “Casey” and Jean Elizabeth (Weaver) Dempsey. He married Darlene Ruth Eikhoff in Ferrin on September 21, 1963, and she preceded him in death on September 29, 2016.

Mr. Dempsey is survived by his children – Derek Dempsey and wife Julianna of Alton, Illinois, Maureen Cole and husband Bruce of Algonquin, Illinois, and Blake Dempsey and wife Maureen of Brighton; 5 grandchildren – Aleta, Lucas, Kennedy, Parker, and Anderson; and 3 sisters – Margaret Moyer and husband Fred, Alice Crawford and husband Roger, and Beth Callison and husband Jeff.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Warren spent his entire career as a reporter and publisher of the Union Banner in Carlyle. He served on the School Board and was a member of the Rotary Club and the First United Methodist Church in Carlyle. He loved gardening, fishing trips with friends and family, and supporting his favorite sports teams: the Carlyle (Kaskaskians) Indians, the University of Illinois Fighting Illini, the Chicago Bears, and the Chicago Cubs who made his World Series dream of his lifetime come true in 2016.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, August 6, 2018, at the First United Methodist Church in Carlyle with Rev. Steve Barrett and Rev. Bruce Cole, officiating. Interment will follow at Carlyle Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Sunday, August 5, 2018, from 2:00 – 6:00 P.M., and at the First United Methodist Church in Carlyle on Monday, August 6, from 9:00 – 10:00 A.M.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Dempsey are suggested to the First United Methodist Church in Carlyle or to Carlyle Community Unit School District #1 and will be received at Zieren Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.zierenfuneralhome.com.