West Nile Virus In Bond County Mosquitos

The Bond county Health Department announced Monday the first positive test of West Nile Virus has been detected by its Environmental Health Department.

The sample is from the Greenville test site located near Butternut Drive.

West Nile virus is transmitted to humans from infected mosquitos that have also bitten an infected bird.

According to the CDC most people infected with WNV do not have symptoms. About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms. About 1 out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.

You can reduce your risk of WNV by using insect repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants to prevent mosquito bites. As of August 21st there have be six human cases of WNV in Illinois.

It is important to remember that any standing water is a breeding ground for mosquitos. It only takes a soda cap full of water for them to have enough water to lay eggs. Remember to keep roof gutters clean, get rid of old tires, buckets, bottles and any other water holding containers from the yard. Cover trash cans to keep out rainwater. Empty plastic pools, birdbaths, plant pots and drip trays every four to five days.

For more information you may contact the Bond County Health Department’s Environmental Health Department at 664-1442.