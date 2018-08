As we reported last week on WGEL, Grant Wilderman of Greenville, won the Grand Champion Meat Pen prize with his chicken at the state fair last Wednesday, August 8.

Grant participated in the Governor’s Auction Tuesday. His Market pen of Chickens sold for $4,000 and he received a $6,000 dollar scholarship.

Congratulations, Grant!

Grant is the son of Julie Elders & Bryan Wilderman.