Woker Joins Bradford National Bank

Kayley Woker of Greenville has joined the staff at Bradford National Bank. The announcement was made by Bradford President and CEO Doug Stroud.

Woker is a graduate of Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a degree in Agriculture Systems and Productions. She has previously worked with the Illinois Farm Bureau and the Greenville Chamber of Commerce/Greenville Tourism.

At Bradford National Bank, Woker will work in business development, assisting commercial customers with financial products and services on both the deposit and lending side.

Stroud said, “We are pleased to have Kayley join our team at Bradford National Bank. She is ambitious, knowledgeable, and very engaged in community activities. She will do a great job working with our commercial clients and representing the bank in the community.”

“I’m excited for this opportunity,” Woker said. “I’m looking forward to serving our customers and our community in any way I can.” Woker, the 2015 Miss Bond County Fair Queen, enjoys volunteering for the Bond County 4-H and the Bond County Fair.

“I’m ready to assist our customers today!” Woker can be reached at 618-664-2200 or by email at KayleyWoker@BradfordBank.com.

Bradford National Bank was founded in 1867 and has locations in Greenville, Highland, and Marine. For more information, visit www.BradfordBank.com.