Wound Care Center Recognized For Clinical Excellence

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland’s Wound Care Center has changed the lives of many people in the region by bringing healing and allowing people to return to their active lives. Now the Wound Care Center has been recognized nationally with an award for their clinical excellence and exceptional patient satisfaction. The award was presented by Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services.

St. Joseph’s Wound Care Center recently received Healogics’ “Center of Distinction” Award. The award recognized the Wound Care Center achieving outstanding clinical outcomes for twelve consecutive months, including patient satisfaction higher than 92 percent, and a minimum wound healing rate of at least 91 percent within 30 median days to heal. There were 635 Centers in the nation eligible for the “Center of Distinction” award, but only 430 achieved the honor.

St. Joseph’s Wound Care Center is a member of Healogics’ network of over 700 centers, providing high-quality wound care and consulting services to hospitals across the United States. Since St. Joseph’s opened their Wound Care Center in November 2012 at their previous hospital, the center has cared for over 1,100 patients in this region, offering them hope and healing, through advanced treatments including hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

The Wound Care Center’s Clinical Program Director Shelby Guthrie shared, “This award is a reflection of the dedication, commitment and talent of our colleagues and physicians to achieve this level of exceptional care,” she said. “We are extremely proud of the exceptional care and compassion that we are able to give to those in need of wound healing to get back to their lives.”

St. Joseph’s Wound Care Center offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time. Typically, a wound that does not respond to normal medical care within 30 days is considered a problem or chronic wound. Advanced treatments included negative pressure wound therapy, bio-engineered skin substitutes, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, biological and biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies. Patients can be referred by their family doctors or can refer themselves by calling St. Joseph’s Wound Care Center to make an appointment at 618 651-2502.

For more information about HSHS St. Joseph’s Wound Care Center, visit the hospital’s web site at stjosephshighland.org. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese and HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville.