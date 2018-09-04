2018 Bond County Crop Survey Results

The annual Bond County Crop Survey was recently conducted by the Bond County Farm Bureau.

Stephanie Kraus, farm bureau manager, said the survey is conducted by volunteers that split up and travel to various spots in the county. Corn and soybean samples are collected and yield estimates are made. An average for the county is then figured.

This year’s survey produced good results for local farmers, according to Kraus.

The 188.68 corn average and the 57.92 soybean average are the highest in the county in at least the last 17 years.