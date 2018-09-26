2018 Pie Auction Brings $13,545 To Benefit LRCF

The 2018 WGEL Pie Auction is in the history books and it was another great success thanks to the generosity of our community!

Our Day Three total Wednesday came to $5,895…bringing this year’s overall pie auction total to $13,545 – all to benefit the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation.

Thanks to the full list of this year’s pie bakers: Mike Wilhite from the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation; Pocahontas School Principal Jason Rakers; Sorento School Principal Kara Harris; Mulberry Grove Elementary School Principal Casie Bowman; Unit 1 Superintendent Stephen Phillips; Emily Hartmann from the Bond County Soil & Water Conservation District; Kyle Johnson From the BCSWD & Bond County Farm Bureau Boards; Greenville Elementary School Principal Eric Swingler; Greenville Jr. High Principal Gary Brauns; Bond County Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert; Greenville Economic Development Director Bill Walker; Dusty Bauer from The First National Bank; Tim Watson from Arthur Young Chevrolet; Comets Head Football Coach Todd Huthcinson; Comets Basketball Coach Todd Cantrill; Pastor Tyson Graber of the Greenville First Christian Church; WGEL Farm Reporter Joe Doll; Joe Whalen from the Greenville Knights of Columbus; and Bradford National Bank President Doug Stroud.

Most of all, thanks to everyone who bid on or bought a pie, and for the many outright donations that were made as part of this effort.

The 5th Annual Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation Celebration of Life Festival is Saturday, September 29, from 4:30 – 10:00 p.m., at the American Farm Heritage Museum. The theme is “Hope Lives Here.” The opening ceremony is at 5:00 p.m. and there will be live entertainment, food, games, bounce houses and other activities. The luminary ceremony is at 9:00 p.m.