2018 WGEL Pie Auction To Benefit LRCF

WGEL’s Annual Great Celebrity Pie Auction is coming up, Monday-Wednesday, September 24-26!!! Tune in to hear local folks auctioning their pies to benefit the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation. Get your friends together and make a bid to support a great cause!

Our pie bakers this year include…

Monday, September 24:

7:00 a.m. – Mike Wilhite from the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation

7:30 a.m. – Pocahontas School Principal Jason Rakers & Sorento School Principal Kara Harris

8:00 a.m. – Casie Bowman, new principal at Mulberry Grove Elementary School & Stephen Phillips, new Unit 1 Superintendent

8:30 a.m. – Emily Hartmann from the Bond County Soil & Water Conservation District & Kyle Johnson From the BCSWD & Bond County Farm Bureau

Tuesday, September 25:

7:00 a.m. – Greenville Elementary School Principal Eric Swingler & Greenville Jr. High Principal Gary Brauns

7:30 a.m. – Bond County Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert & Greenville Economic Development Director Bill Walker

8:00 a.m. – Dusty Bauer from The First National Bank

8:30 a.m. – Tim Watson from Arthur Young Chevrolet

Wednesday, September 26:

7:00 a.m. – Comets Head Football Coach Todd Huthcinson and Basketball Coach Todd Cantrill

7:30 a.m. – Pastor Tyson Graber of the Greenville First Christian Church

8:00 a.m. – WGEL Farm Reporter Joe Doll & Joe Whalen from the Greenville Knights of Columbus

8:30 a.m. – Bradford National Bank President Doug Stroud