The 27th annual Apple Day Festival on the historic Greenville Square is Saturday, October 6. There will be an apple pie contest beginning at 10:00 a.m. with an auction of the top three pies following the contest with the proceeds going to Taylor Tuff in support of Taylor Marti. There will also be great food, activities for children, and musical entertainment. For more information, call project chair Vicki Ellsworth at 558-4730.