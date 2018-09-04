4 Wheeler Chase In Pocahontas

A man on a four-wheeler led Pocahontas Police Chief Gino Feazel on a pursuit through the village of Pocahontas Wednesday. Feazel told WGEL in the early afternoon hours, he spotted a four wheeler speeding through the village and when he attempted to pull the driver over, a pursuit ensued. The chase covered Academy, State, and Johnson Streets, Old Route 40, and Pokey Road. The pursuit ended when the driver of the 4 wheeler crashed into the side of Feazel’s squad car.

Further information has not been released as an investigation is ongoing.