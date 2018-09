The 15th annual Bond County Humane Society Paws In The Park event was Saturday at Patriot’s Park.

Humane Society President Rachel Hundsdorfer said attendance was down a little this year, but those attending had a good time. She thanked the many volunteers who work hard to put on the event every year.

Click below to hear her comments:

Hundsdorfer still considers this year’s Paws In The Park a success and the 16th annual one will be in 2019.