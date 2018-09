Wednesday is another special day at the Greenville Public Library with the focus on apples.

Library Director Jo Keillor said free apples and apple scented bookmarks will be handed out to patrons in celebration of celebrate the birth anniversary of John Chapman, otherwise known as Johnny Appleseed.

The library is open Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The library will also celebrate World Greeting Card Making Day on Saturday, October 6.