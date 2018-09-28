Auxiliary Hosting “Shades Of Ireland” Trip Meeting

HSHS Holy Family Hospital Auxiliary invites you to an informational meeting Thursday, October 4, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. Join us in the Hospital’s Cedar Conference room for appetizers and refreshments and learn about the 10 day Ireland trip sponsored by the Hospital’s auxiliary. The “Shades of Ireland” trip, guided by Collette, departs September 21 and returns September 30, 2019.

The trip highlights several locations that include; Dublin, Irish Evening, Kilkenny, Waterford, Choices of Tour, Blarney Castle, Killarney, Ring of Kerry, Farm Visit, Jaunting Car Ride, Limerick, Cliffs of Moher, Galway, and a Castle stay. The trip also includes 13 meals, 8 breakfasts, and 5 dinners.

“We are looking forward to this year’s trip,” said Marian Embry, director of volunteer services at HSHS Holy Family. “This Ireland trip has been the most requested trip out of the many travel experiences Collette offers. Some of those joining us will be experiencing the “Shades of Ireland” for the second time.”

The information meeting will discuss in detail more about the 10 day Ireland trip and answer any questions you may have. Contact Sharon Ahern at (618) 664-3390 to sign up or if you have any questions.