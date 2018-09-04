BCT Update At County Board Meeting

At Tuesday’s Bond County Board meeting, Bond County Transit Director Jill Jones reported that ridership in the BCT system was up considerably for the fiscal year that ended June 30. Jones said two new routes were added last year, one city route and one in the county.

Jones said 42,000 trips were made between July 1, 2017 and June 30, 2018, adding up to 256,000 miles. BCT employs 16 drivers and has 18 vehicles in their fleet.

The county board approved a request from the Bond County Humane Society to place a banner promoting their upcoming Paws in the Park event on the courthouse lawn.

Use of the courthouse lawn was also approved for the Comets Sports Boosters for their upcoming GHS homecoming cookout.