Blood Drive Donors Receive Free Camping

The American Red Cross in cooperation with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be hosting a blood drive on Thursday, 13 September 2018 at the Carlyle Lake Visitor Center from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The American Red Cross works diligently every day to keep an adequate supply of blood available. The need for blood is ongoing—24 hours a day, 365 days a year. In the United States a blood transfusion is needed every two seconds. The American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give the gift of life to help meet the demand.

The Corps of Engineers fully supports the efforts of Red Cross and will reward those participants donating blood with a certificate for one night of free camping at Carlyle Lake. The certificate can be used at any standard, single capacity, non-reservable site at McNair, Boulder, Coles Creek, Dam East or Dam West Campground.

Donors who would like to schedule an appointment ahead of time please visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CarlyleLake

For more information about this and other events Carlyle Lake, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil